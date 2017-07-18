PSL police investigating car burglary spree - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL police investigating car burglary spree

Port. St. Lucie police are investigating a car burglary spree. 

Officials say the suspects broke into 18 vehicles around SW Vahalla Street early July.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. 

