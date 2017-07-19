1 Dead, 1 wounded in Delray Beach shooting

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

Delray Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting at 119 N.W. Sixth Ave. that left one person dead and another person wounded.

Police say the emergency call was placed at 4:56 p.m.

According to Delray Beach Police, the shooter is not in custody. Police are looking for a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle, but have not called the incident a drive-by shooting.

The victim who was wounded was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center, according to police. Their condition is unknown.

The victim killed was found at the edge of the parking lot of St. John Primitive Baptist Church at 615 NW First St.

More shots were fired later Tuesday evening on NW First Street. Police say no one was hurt. Officials are investigating if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Delray Beach Police Department non-emergency number at 561-243-7800.