1 Dead, 1 wounded in Delray Beach shooting

Delray Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting at 119 N.W. Sixth Ave. that left one person dead and another person wounded.

Police say the emergency call was placed at 4:56 p.m.

According to Delray Beach Police, the shooter is not in custody. Police are looking for a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle, but have not called the incident a drive-by shooting. 

The victim who was wounded was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center, according to police. Their condition is unknown.

The victim killed was found at the edge of the parking lot of St. John Primitive Baptist Church at 615 NW First St.

More shots were fired later Tuesday evening on NW First Street. Police say no one was hurt. Officials are investigating if the two incidents are related. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Delray Beach Police Department non-emergency number at 561-243-7800.

