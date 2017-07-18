Woman accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills

 ATLANTA (AP) -- Federal prosecutors in Atlanta have charged a woman they say was selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and synthetic opioids that carry a higher risk of overdose.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that they are also issuing a public warning about the pills, much like they did last month when fake Percocet pills caused overdoses in the Macon area and were linked to five deaths.

A sworn statement from a Drug Enforcement Administration agent says 38-year-old Cathine Sellers was selling counterfeit pills out of her Roswell home. U.S. Attorney John Horn said in a news release that the pills are especially dangerous because they may be more than 50 times stronger than the oxycodone pills they're imitating.

Page Pate, an attorney for Sellers, says his client is not guilty.

Associated Press 2017

