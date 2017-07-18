Woman accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

ATLANTA (AP) -- Federal prosecutors in Atlanta have charged a woman they say was selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and synthetic opioids that carry a higher risk of overdose.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that they are also issuing a public warning about the pills, much like they did last month when fake Percocet pills caused overdoses in the Macon area and were linked to five deaths.

A sworn statement from a Drug Enforcement Administration agent says 38-year-old Cathine Sellers was selling counterfeit pills out of her Roswell home. U.S. Attorney John Horn said in a news release that the pills are especially dangerous because they may be more than 50 times stronger than the oxycodone pills they're imitating.

Page Pate, an attorney for Sellers, says his client is not guilty.