Raccoon tests positive for rabies in PBC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health Laboratory (FDOH) has confirmed that a raccoon that was acting aggressive toward a golden retriever in West Palm Beach has tested positive for rabies.

The dog is current on its rabies vaccine and will be home quarantined as a precaution.

FDOH says Animal Care & Control was notified Thursday, July 13 that a raccoon near Lyons Road and Dillman Road was acting aggressive toward a golden retriever in the backyard of a residence.

Upon arrival, the Animal Care officer killed the raccoon and had it sent to the lab for testing.

FDOH says there was no human exposure.

According to FDOH, this is the first confirmed rabid animal this year in Palm Beach County.

Officials remind pet owners to keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

