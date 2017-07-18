Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says they served a search warrant at a suburban Lake Worth home where a woman was fatally shot in late June.

PBSO executed the warrant at 4104 Plumbago Place on July 4, 2017. That's where 33-year-old Makeva Jenkins was shot by a masked suspect after answering a knock at her door at 2 a.m.

Jenkins died later at the hospital.

PBSO says they recovered cellphones, two yellow envelopes with paperwork, and a copy of a Comcast bill during the execution of the search warrant.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time.