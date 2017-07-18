Man accused of trying to steal police patrol car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of trying to steal police patrol car

Fort Pierce Police arrested Aaron Rodriguez after they say he tried to steal a police patrol vehicle parked outside of the police station.

An officer was sitting in his car on July 17 when he heard the rear and front passenger side door handles making noise, according to the arrest report.

When he opened his door, the officer said he saw Rodriguez run from his vehicle toward the back of the parking lot and hide behind another vehicle.

The officer, along with a second officer, arrested Rodriguez. They found two cellphones, a portable speaker, a $20 bill, and a small pipe with marijuana residue on him, the report states.

Rodriguez is charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possessing drug equipment and loitering. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $15,000 bond.

