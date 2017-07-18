Man accused of trying to steal police patrol car

-
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:08:04 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:39:54 GMT
O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.More >> O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:08:26 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:39:35 GMT
O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.More >> O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-07-20 04:18:24 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:59:00 GMT
A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.More >> A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.More >>
Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:43 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:46:33 GMT
O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:33:35 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:33:35 GMT
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Fort Pierce Police arrested Aaron Rodriguez after they say he tried to steal a police patrol vehicle parked outside of the police station.
An officer was sitting in his car on July 17 when he heard the rear and front passenger side door handles making noise, according to the arrest report.
When he opened his door, the officer said he saw Rodriguez run from his vehicle toward the back of the parking lot and hide behind another vehicle.
The officer, along with a second officer, arrested Rodriguez. They found two cellphones, a portable speaker, a $20 bill, and a small pipe with marijuana residue on him, the report states.
Rodriguez is charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possessing drug equipment and loitering. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $15,000 bond.Scripps Only Content 2017