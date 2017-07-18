Woman gives birth in Uber car on way to hospital

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Southern California mom says that when she prayed her fourth birth would be a fast one, she couldn't imagine it would happen in an Uber car on the way to the hospital.

Erica Davidovich and her husband, Niv, used the ride-hailing app when she started having contractions Friday in Los Angeles.

She tells KABC-TV her previous three children took hours to arrive, so she figured she had time to get to the hospital.

But they didn't make it far before they asked the driver to pull over in a parking lot. Erica says her husband delivered a healthy baby boy in the backseat.

The driver, Raymond Telles, says he managed to remain calm. He visited the family Monday and presented them with a gift: an Uber onesie.

---