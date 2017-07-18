Man arrested for possession of an illegal rifle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested for possession of an illegal rifle

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A St. Lucie County man was arrested for possession of an illegal weapon on Monday.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says detectives and members of the ATF set up an undercover buy of an illegal short barreled AR-15 style rifle.

The rifle was offered for sale on the internet.

Deputies say 25-year-old Peter Chirco was charged with possession of a short-barreled gun rifle or machine gun and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

