Boca Beach House forced to temporarily close

Boca Beach House at Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton was temporarily closed following a visit by a state health inspector on July 14.
In the report, the inspector made note of 20 violations, including five high-priority ones.
The report cites live roaches were found on the floor in the grill, prep and dish area.
Several violations pertained to inadequate time/temperature controls, food not being time marked properly and foods being kept at temperatures that were too high.
There were several minor violations regarding cleanliness that included debris and grease accumulation and the presence of several dead roaches with one that appeared to be inside the motor of a food processor.
You can see the inspection report in its entirety below:
After passing a follow-up inspection with no violations, the restaurant was allowed to reopen.