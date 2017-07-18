Police arrest 15-year-old in 3 shooting deaths - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police arrest 15-year-old in 3 shooting deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shootings of three men in an Indianapolis apartment.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kendale Adams says the teenager is being held Tuesday on preliminary murder charges at Indianapolis' juvenile detention center.

Adams tells The Indianapolis Star that detectives believe the boy fatally shot 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder on Sunday night during a robbery involving illegal drugs.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Adams says the juvenile suspect does not live at that apartment complex.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.