Fmr. suspect in player's death faces new charges

A man who was once charged in the death of a former Pahokee football star is now facing new charges.

The suspect, Willie Felton Jr., is now charged with striking someone in the head with a gun last week. The incident occurred July 12 at the Stonybrook Apartments on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Riviera Beach.

Riviera Beach police charged and arrested Felton Jr., 24, with aggravated battery with a firearm.

In 2008, when he was 16-years-old, Felton Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Pahokee football player Norman “Pooh” Griffith.

It was widely reported those charges were later dropped because of lack of evidence. Carl Booth Jr. received life in prison without parole in the football player's death.

On Tuesday, a judge denied Felton Jr.'s bond, citing his criminal history.

In 2011, he was found guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Felton Jr. was also adjudicated guilty in 2015 for burglary.