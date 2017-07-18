Police: Family vacation ends as son kills father - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Family vacation ends as son kills father

PERRY, Ga. (AP) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a family was driving back from a Florida vacation to their home in Birmingham, Alabama, when a feud between a father and a son ended in homicide.

GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson said they decided to leave Orlando early because of fighting between the father, 40-year-old Daniel Lee Young, and son, 21-year-old Deontae Leqwan Young. There were eight people in the car, including three young children.

Shortly before midnight on Interstate 75, the father told his wife to pull over and he got out to hit his son. Ricketson said Deontae Young fired two shots at his father's chest and he fell into the highway.

Deontae Young was charged with murder last week. A prosecutor will decide whether it was self-defense.

