Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

PERRY, Ga. (AP) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a family was driving back from a Florida vacation to their home in Birmingham, Alabama, when a feud between a father and a son ended in homicide.

GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson said they decided to leave Orlando early because of fighting between the father, 40-year-old Daniel Lee Young, and son, 21-year-old Deontae Leqwan Young. There were eight people in the car, including three young children.

Shortly before midnight on Interstate 75, the father told his wife to pull over and he got out to hit his son. Ricketson said Deontae Young fired two shots at his father's chest and he fell into the highway.

Deontae Young was charged with murder last week. A prosecutor will decide whether it was self-defense.

