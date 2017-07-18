Cape Cod chips will continue to be made there - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cape Cod chips will continue to be made there

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) -- Cape Cod Potato Chips will continue to be made on Cape Cod.

Snyder's-Lance Inc., which owns the snack food brand, had considered moving production of the chips not only off Cape Cod but out of Massachusetts because it said the Hyannis plant was outdated and overcrowded. The company said the building shows "significant deterioration" and the configuration of parking areas, pedestrian entrances and truck loading areas pose a safety hazard.

The Cape Cod Times reports that instead, the North Carolina-based company will make a $20 million investment to add more than 17,000 square feet to the current location. Improvements include more office and manufacturing space as well as better tour and retail experiences.

The plant has about 100 employees.

---

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.