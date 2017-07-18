Cape Cod chips will continue to be made there

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) -- Cape Cod Potato Chips will continue to be made on Cape Cod.

Snyder's-Lance Inc., which owns the snack food brand, had considered moving production of the chips not only off Cape Cod but out of Massachusetts because it said the Hyannis plant was outdated and overcrowded. The company said the building shows "significant deterioration" and the configuration of parking areas, pedestrian entrances and truck loading areas pose a safety hazard.

The Cape Cod Times reports that instead, the North Carolina-based company will make a $20 million investment to add more than 17,000 square feet to the current location. Improvements include more office and manufacturing space as well as better tour and retail experiences.

The plant has about 100 employees.

