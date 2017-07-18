Driver in deadly ambulance crash back in court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver in deadly ambulance crash back in court

The man accused of a crash that killed two paramedics was back in court Tuesday.

Investigators say Genaro Delacruz Ajqui was driving under the influence on June 1, in Jupiter when he crashed into an ambulance killing EMTs Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw.

At Tuesday's hearing, the judge scheduled the case for another status check in August.

Ajqui was in court Tuesday. Friends and family members of the victims were also at the hearing.

“It's really bad seeing him in there and smiling and it's like a joke talking back and forth to his wife, and I’m sitting there without my husband. It's tough,” said Dawn Besaw, Paul's wife.

Ajqui is facing DUI manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter charges.

ICE has also issued a detainer on the Guatemalan native. 

