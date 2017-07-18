Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

The man accused of a crash that killed two paramedics was back in court Tuesday.

Investigators say Genaro Delacruz Ajqui was driving under the influence on June 1, in Jupiter when he crashed into an ambulance killing EMTs Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw.

At Tuesday's hearing, the judge scheduled the case for another status check in August.

Ajqui was in court Tuesday. Friends and family members of the victims were also at the hearing.

“It's really bad seeing him in there and smiling and it's like a joke talking back and forth to his wife, and I’m sitting there without my husband. It's tough,” said Dawn Besaw, Paul's wife.

Ajqui is facing DUI manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter charges.

ICE has also issued a detainer on the Guatemalan native.