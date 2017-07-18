New promotions at St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office recently announced new promotions.

Among them is Sergeant Shawn Masters, a veteran K9 handler.

Sgt. Masters and K9 Kona will be the first K9 team assigned to the St. Lucie County Courthouse.

"She's a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. She's dual purpose which means she does criminal apprehension and she does narcotics detection. And she's really social," Sgt. Masters said.



Sheriff Ken Mascara says this team will add a new layer of safety and security to those who work or visit the complex.