New promotions at St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office recently announced new promotions.

Among them is Sergeant Shawn Masters, a veteran K9 handler.

Sgt. Masters and K9 Kona will be the first K9 team assigned to the St. Lucie County Courthouse.

"She's a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. She's dual purpose which means she does criminal apprehension and she does narcotics detection. And she's really social," Sgt. Masters said.

Sheriff Ken Mascara says this team will add a new layer of safety and security to those who work or visit the complex.

