Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old boy is missing after he walked away from his home last Thursday.

PBSO said the boy, Jamari Ford, walked away from his home on Orleans Court in suburban West Palm Beach around 8:30 p.m.

Jamari is 5 feet and about 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange and white shirt and khaki shorts.

On Tuesday morning, PBSO said Jamari returned home overnight and left again.

If anyone should come into contact with Jamari, they are urged to contact 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.