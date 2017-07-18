12-Year-old boy missing in Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

12-Year-old boy missing in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old boy is missing after he walked away from his home last Thursday.

PBSO said the boy, Jamari Ford, walked away from his home on Orleans Court in suburban West Palm Beach around 8:30 p.m.

 

Jamari is 5 feet and about 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing an orange and white shirt and khaki shorts.

On Tuesday morning, PBSO said Jamari returned home overnight and left again. 

If anyone should come into contact with Jamari, they are urged to contact 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

