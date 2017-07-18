Lake Worth set to tackle opioid epidemic

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

UPDATE: City commissioners in Lake Worth approved the first reading of an ordinance to label problem recovery residences as chronic nuisances.

That label would force the sober home to create an action plan to eliminate the burdens it places on neighborhoods and emergency services.

“A lot of these businesses sit in and around where people live, where children live. And we're really trying to improve safety for the city of Lake Worth,” explained Commissioner Andy Amoroso, who supported the measure.

Commissioners must vote on the measure again next month before it takes effect.

EARLIER STORY:

Lake Worth is set to revisit plans that would hold properties accountable for reoccurring overdoses.

In June, the city drafted an ordinance that would allow for it to take action against properties with two or more calls for service within 30 days. If the calls are related to overdoses, the city could label the property a chronic nuisance.

RELATED: Gov. Scott signs new law to fight opioid epidemic

Readings on the ordinance were delayed by the city commission in order to draft a law that’s "completely right," according to the Palm Beach Post.

A first reading is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In order to have the distinction removed, the city and the property owner will have to reach an agreement on an action plan.

If nothing changes, the steps can be taken to file an injunction, the proposal says.

The city says if the measure is approved, it would also prohibit property owners from removing posted nuisance signs unless given permission by the city.

A second reading is scheduled for Aug. 1.