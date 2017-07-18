Turnpike SB back open in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Turnpike SB back open in Martin County

All southbound lanes are back open in Martin County Tuesday morning after a semi fire near the State Road 714 exit near Stuart.

The fire happened at about 5 a.m.

 

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

All lanes were back open by 6:20 a.m.

