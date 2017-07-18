Woman grazed by bullet in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman grazed by bullet in Riviera Beach

A woman was taken the hospital after she was grazed by a bullet Monday night in Riviera Beach. 

Riviera Beach police said shots were fired between two people around 9:19 p.m. at the Stonybrook Apartments located along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

 

A woman in the parking lot was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police said one person of interest is in custody. 

