John Tharp to fill District I seat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

John Tharp to fill District I seat

John Tharp  is the new district one councilman in Greenacres. 

Tharp replaces Lisa Rivera, who was suspended by Governor Rick Scott for allegedly stealing more than 23 thousand dollars from Boca Raton High School, where she worked as a treasurer.

Tharp previously lost his seat to Rivera in 2015.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.