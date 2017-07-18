John Tharp to fill District I seat

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Florida man shoots AT&T trucks parked outside his house

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Apollo 11 bag laced with moon dust sells for $1.8 million

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

John Tharp is the new district one councilman in Greenacres.

Tharp replaces Lisa Rivera, who was suspended by Governor Rick Scott for allegedly stealing more than 23 thousand dollars from Boca Raton High School, where she worked as a treasurer.

Tharp previously lost his seat to Rivera in 2015.