Arrest made in Martin County robbery

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested one man after they say he participated in a burglary at a Martin County Citgo gas station early Monday morning.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a citizen called 911 at 2:30 a.m. to report a 'burglary in progress' at the Citgo on Dixie Highway in Jensen Beach.

When deputies arrived, three suspects ran out of the store and into a Ford van, fleeing from deputies. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped on North Sewalls Point Road where officials say, the suspects fled on foot.

Martin County Sheriff’s deputies, K-9 and Aviation, along with, Sewalls Point and Stuart police officers set up a perimeter in the surrounding area. After a man hunt, deputies located one of the suspects, Quinton Brown, in a wooded area near the vehicle.

Brown was arrested and transported to the Martin County Jail on 4 felony charges, to include burglary of structure while masked, grand theft while masked, criminal mischief while masked, and possession of burglary tools. He will be held at the Martin County Jail without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing to locate the other suspects involved in the crime.