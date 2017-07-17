Family mourns loss of boy in hot car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family mourns loss of boy in hot car

 Family and friends are visiting the Saint Saveur home on northwest 5th Street in Delray Beach.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified said, "A little baby, not even two yet. I'm really, really devastated."

Little Khayden will be remembered by neighbors as the kid who waved at them and loved to play.

"They always played out here under the tree.It was really good. I'm really sad."

But now Khayden is gone.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says there was a commotion outside the home Saturday afternoon.

"I was home, my brother is the one who called police. I was home actually. By the time I got out here I saw the ambulance and heard screaming."

Though Delray Beach Police continue to investigate what happened, they say it appears the little boy got trapped inside a disabled car parked in the driveway.

Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson Dani Moscella said the car doors were unlocked. "This is apparently a horrible accident. This family will never be the same. They are grieving now it's always going to affect this family, it's going to shape their lives."

The police department says the case remains under investigation.

