Missing woman's family makes request to see baby

The family of a missing Delray Beach mom is making a plea to the woman's husband who is overseas.

It's been two months since Isabella Hellmann disappeared at sea. Her husband, Lewis Bennett, told the Coast Guard his wife was keeping watch on his 37-foot Catamaran while he was asleep. He said he felt the boat hit an object and when he went to look for Isabella, she was gone.

Two weeks after Hellmann's disappearance, Bennett left the United States with the couple's baby girl. Now Hellmann's family is asking Bennett to allow them to visit Emelia for her first birthday next week.

Hellmann's friends and family say she was planning a big celebration for Emelia's first birthday. The family has been sharing social media posts with the hashtag "Bring Emelia back." Family members have expressed how heartbroken they are from Isabella's disappearance and now Emelia's absence. They have written a letter to Bennett in England asking if they can come see Emelia.

"Our main concern is our relationship in a long term. We would like to keep her around since she is our link to Isabella and also a part of our family. We are looking forward to seeing you [Emelia] for your birthday, but it is all up to your father. We would like him to understand that her maternal relatives are important in her life too. And we know he [Bennett] is an intelligent man, to do the best for Emelia. It's been hard for all of us and we should be able to take action together for Emelia's sake. There shouldn't be room for hate in our hearts, instead, we need to heal this pain in peace," said Isabella Hellmann's family.