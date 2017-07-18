Possible human remains found in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Possible human remains found in Delray Beach

Police are investigating what appear to be human remains in Delray Beach.

Officers were called to a wooded area near a power sub-station close to Congress Avenue and Lake Ida Road.

 

The police department, Palm Beach County Medical Examiner,  and a team from Florida Gulf Coast University were all on the scene Monday afternoon.

At this point, police stress nothing indicates foul play was involved.

