TS Don downgraded to Tropical Wave

Tropical Storm Don has degenerated to an open wave over the far southeastern Caribbean sea.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has discontinued the Tropical

Storm Warning for Grenada. The government of Barbados has

discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for St. Vincent and the

Grenadines.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

There are no coastal watches and warnings in effect.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.



DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

------------------------------

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate

that Don no longer has a center of circulation. At 1100 PM AST

(0300 UTC), the remnants of Don were located near latitude 11.9

North, longitude 62.5 West. The remnants are moving quickly toward

the west near 25 mph (41 km/h), and this motion is expected to

continue during the next couple of days.

The aircraft data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 40

mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. These winds are occurring over

the waters of the far southeastern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)

to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1012 mb (29.89 inches).



HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

WIND: Gusts to tropical storm force in squalls are still possible

across the Windward Islands overnight.

RAINFALL: The remnants of Don are expected to produce total rain

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts, across

Trinidad and Tobago, the southern Windward Islands, and northeastern

Venezuela through Wednesday. These rains could produce

life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, especially in

mountainous areas.

