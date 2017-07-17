Man shocked when lightning strikes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shocked when lightning strikes

A person says he received a shock when lightning struck Monday afternoon, just east of Palm Beach International Airport.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near the 100 block of Australian Avenue.

The man says he was closing a metal gate at the time.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

 

