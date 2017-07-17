Child porn suspect caught using social media

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

A social media tip led police to the Facebook account of a child pornography suspect who was ordered not to use the Internet, according to a Boynton Beach Police report.

MD Mowla was arrested by police on Feb. 8 for possessing and sending child pornography. A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted police that Mowla had posted child pornography in an Internet chat room, according to an arrest report.

He had been released from jail the next day on $30,000 bond. Court records show one of the conditions of his release set by a judge was to not engage in any activity online.

Boynton Beach police say they were contacted via Facebook several weeks ago that Mowla created and was using a Facebook profile from his house. When a detective contacted Mowla, the detective said Mowla did not deny he had the profile.

Mowla was taken into custody on Monday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office during a previously scheduled court hearing for his case. He is being held without bond for violating the conditions of his release.

A Contact 5 investigation in May revealed local sex offenders using social media illegally.