Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

Detectives have released photographs of several pieces of jewelry that were taken during a July 6 home invasion in Royal Palm Beach.

Investigators said two victims were tied up while three armed suspects ransacked the house. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has called the home invasion a heinous crime.

A car was stolen from the home and later located nearby.

Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $10,000 for any information regarding this case. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 800.458.TIPS.