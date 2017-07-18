Pics of jewelry taken in RPB home invasion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pics of jewelry taken in RPB home invasion

Detectives have released photographs of several pieces of jewelry that were taken during a July 6 home invasion in Royal Palm Beach.

Investigators said two victims were tied up while three armed suspects ransacked the house. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has called the home invasion a heinous crime.  

A car was stolen from the home and later located nearby. 

Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $10,000 for any information regarding this case. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 800.458.TIPS.

