Convenience store robbers sought in Martin Co.

-
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:08:04 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:40:58 GMT
O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.More >> O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:08:26 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:39:35 GMT
O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.More >> O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-07-20 04:18:24 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:59:00 GMT
A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.More >> A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.More >>
Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:43 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:46:33 GMT
O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:33:35 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:33:35 GMT
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>