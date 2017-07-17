Man accused of pointing gun at church food drive

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

A bump in line at a food drive ended with a gun being pulled, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

In the report, a man told deputies that he was waiting to get food at the Salem Haitian Church in Lake Worth when it began to rain. He said as he was trying to squeeze under a tent he apologized to another man, Michael Clarke, for bumping into him.

Clarke and the man began arguing, and Clarke said he “was lucky he didn’t have his gat,” the report states. Deputies say Clarke came back with a silver revolver, pointing it at the man and threatening to kill him.

Deputies arrested Clarke and charged him with aggravated assault. He remains at the Palm Beach County Jail on $25,000 bond.