Ex-Gardens HS athletic director back in court

Ex-Gardens HS athletic director back in court

The former athletic director for Palm Beach Gardens High was back in court Monday.

William Weed, 50, waived his rights to a speedy trial.

Police arrested Weed earlier this year.

 

A police report stated that he used a covert camera to obtain videos and images of a female juvenile.

Weed faces charges of video voyeurism and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He resigned in May. His next court date is Sept. 18.

 

