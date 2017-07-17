Bicyclist hit by vehicle in West Palm Beach

There was a heavy police presence Monday morning in the north end of West Palm Beach after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.
The wreck happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of 43rd Street and Broadway.
West Palm Beach police said the injured man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital as a trauma patient.
West Palm Beach police spokesman David Lefont said in a written statement the bicyclist was traveling westbound and was struck by the vehicle. Police said it appears the bicyclist was at fault in the collision.