Budget talks begin in Boynton Beach

Budget talks begin in Boynton Beach

It’s budget time for municipalities in Florida.

Many are getting a head start in order to meet budget deadlines due in early fall.

On Monday, Boynton Beach will hold its first of three hearings on its $202.4 million budget. It includes an equivalent property tax rate  of 7.900 millage.

 

The only recommended increase to homeowners is $20 bump to the city’s fire service fee. If approved, homeowners would pay $120.

The public is invited to comment at these budget workshops scheduled on the following dates:

  • Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m.
  • Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. (if necessary)

All budget workshops will be held at the Boynton Beach City Library (Program Room), 208 South Seacrest Blvd.

