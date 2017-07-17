Budget talks begin in Boynton Beach

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

It’s budget time for municipalities in Florida.

Many are getting a head start in order to meet budget deadlines due in early fall.

On Monday, Boynton Beach will hold its first of three hearings on its $202.4 million budget. It includes an equivalent property tax rate of 7.900 millage.

The only recommended increase to homeowners is $20 bump to the city’s fire service fee. If approved, homeowners would pay $120.

The public is invited to comment at these budget workshops scheduled on the following dates:

Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. (if necessary)

All budget workshops will be held at the Boynton Beach City Library (Program Room), 208 South Seacrest Blvd.