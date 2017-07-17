Budget talks begin in Boynton Beach

-
O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.More >> O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.More >>
O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
It’s budget time for municipalities in Florida.
Many are getting a head start in order to meet budget deadlines due in early fall.
On Monday, Boynton Beach will hold its first of three hearings on its $202.4 million budget. It includes an equivalent property tax rate of 7.900 millage.
The only recommended increase to homeowners is $20 bump to the city’s fire service fee. If approved, homeowners would pay $120.
The public is invited to comment at these budget workshops scheduled on the following dates:
- Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. (if necessary)
All budget workshops will be held at the Boynton Beach City Library (Program Room), 208 South Seacrest Blvd.