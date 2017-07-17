Crash in Riviera sends 1 person to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crash in Riviera sends 1 person to hospital

A rollover crash involving a semi and pickup truck Sunday in Riviera Beach sent one person to the hospital, and 13 others were treated at the scene.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. near the interstate 95 on-ramp at Blue Heron Boulevard. 

 

Photo from Riviera Beach Fire Rescue showed a red semi-trailer truck with substantial damage to its front cap with a white pickup on its side.

No other details were immediately available.
 

