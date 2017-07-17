Crash in Riviera sends 1 person to hospital

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Florida man shoots AT&T trucks parked outside his house

Florida man shoots AT&T trucks parked outside his house

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)

O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Apollo 11 bag laced with moon dust sells for $1.8 million

Apollo 11 bag laced with moon dust sells for $1.8 million

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star

Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star

A rollover crash involving a semi and pickup truck Sunday in Riviera Beach sent one person to the hospital, and 13 others were treated at the scene.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. near the interstate 95 on-ramp at Blue Heron Boulevard.

Photo from Riviera Beach Fire Rescue showed a red semi-trailer truck with substantial damage to its front cap with a white pickup on its side.

No other details were immediately available.

