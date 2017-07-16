Early look at evidence in Delray DUI death

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

NewsChannel 5 obtained an exclusive look at the state's case against Roger Wittenberns, who police said was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini during a deadly crash in Delray Beach last year.

The evidence is a collection of pictures and video that prosecutors are now pouring over. It includes more than 300 pictures Delray Beach police crash detectives took on Sept. 21, 2016.

The collection gives an up-close look at the aftermath of the crash that killed Gerald Smith. You see airbags in Smith’s Buick SUV and Wittenberns’ Lamborghini deployed. The windshield of the Lamborghini was shattered and yellow paint from the sports car was embedded in the silver Buick.

One photo showed the sunglasses of Smith, 82, balancing on the door of his SUV.

Wittenberns was in court earlier this week to face a DUI manslaughter charge.

Investigators are convinced Wittenberns was drunk when he was driving his yellow Lamborghini at about 4:45 p.m.

Surveillance video at a restaurant caught the crash at NE Sixth Avenue and NE First Street. Crash detectives estimate the Lamborghini was going at least 75 mph.

Part of the evidence NewsChannel 5 obtained shows how police reconstructed the moment of impact by placing the two vehicles in the position where they collided hours after the initial crash.

New surveillance video recorded Wittenberns and his future wife at a Delray Beach restaurant just before the crash. The couple spent almost two hours inside. Police obtained receipts indicating the couple paid for eight alcoholic drinks.

Five blocks after Wittenberns drove away in his Lamborghini, he was involved in a crash. His girlfriend, now wife, followed in her own sports car.

Attorney Marc Shiner is representing Wittenberns and pointed out the police report shows detectives measured Wittenberns' blood alcohol content four times. Twice the samples came back under the legal limit.

Wittenberns is currently on house arrest.