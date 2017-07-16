2 Toddlers nearly drown in Jupiter

-
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:08:04 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:41:52 GMT
O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.More >> O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:08:26 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:41:33 GMT
O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.More >> O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-07-20 04:18:24 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:59:00 GMT
A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.More >> A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.More >>
Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:43 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:46:33 GMT
O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. More >>
Thursday, July 20 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:33:35 GMT
Thursday, July 20 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:33:35 GMT
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
JUPITER, Fla. -- Two children nearly drowned at Dubois Park in Jupiter on Sunday.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to an emergency call at 11:18 a.m.
Callers reported that the two children were "going under water".
First arriving crews found the two children out of the water under the care of Ocean Rescue Lifeguards.
The two patients, both toddlers, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.Scripps Only Content 2017