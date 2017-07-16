2 Toddlers nearly drown in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Toddlers nearly drown in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- Two children nearly drowned at Dubois Park in Jupiter on Sunday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to an emergency call at 11:18 a.m.

Callers reported that the two children were "going under water".

First arriving crews found the two children out of the water under the care of Ocean Rescue Lifeguards.

The two patients, both toddlers, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.