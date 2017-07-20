Dalia Dippolito to ask for 24 months in jail

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

A motion filed by Dalia Dippolito's attorneys requests that Judge Glenn Kelley sentence her to a prison term less than half of the lowest amount of time the criminal code calls for.

In legal terms the request is called a downward departure.

The Criminal Punishment Code states the lowest permissible sentence for Dippolito's crime is 48 months. She is asking the judge to sentence her to 24 months plus jail credit for 163 days followed by 8 years probation with restitution.

Dippolito could be sentenced up to 30 years in jail.

She was convicted of solicitation to commit murder with a firearm on June 16. The Boynton Beach Police Department arrested her in 2009 after an undercover investigation in which Dippolito hired a hit man to kill her then husband, Mike Dippolito.

The motion filed by her defense team includes letters from her family members and friends asking Judge Kelley to take into consideration that she is a new mom.

Dippolito has a 14-month-old son, but has kept details about him private. She has been on house arrest for 8 years but did serve time in jail before and after her first conviction in 2011. That conviction was overturned on appeal, granting Dippolito a second trial in December 2016. Her second trial ended in a hung jury.

She is expected to be sentenced on Friday at 1:30 p.m.