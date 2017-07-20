Cops: Mom tried to drive son off road

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after her son told them she chased him in her car and tried to drive him off the road, according to an arrest report.

Leah Hubbard is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her son said he was a passenger in a friend's car when his mother tried to T-bone them, the report states.

Her son told the sheriff’s office in the report that he left his house in his friend’s car with the friend driving after an argument with his mother on July 9.

Hubbard told a deputy they were fighting because he wanted to move out of the house. She said she followed the car to try to get her son to come home, the deputy wrote.

Her son said in the report they were arguing about a car and his computer when he left with the friend. He said he noticed his mother starting to follow them in her Chevy Tahoe.

The report said Hubbard swerved her vehicle in front of them, trying to force them off the road. She swerved in front of them a second time, the report notes, but then the son and her friend said she disappeared from their sight.

Hubbard reappeared when she turned on her lights and tried to ram into the friend’s car on the passenger side, the report states. The friend said her vehicle came within inches of hitting his car.

The son told deputies in the report that he was scared his mother was going to kill them both.

Hubbard was arrested on July 18. She was released from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office jail on $2,000 bond.