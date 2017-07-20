Police: Man raped, impregnated 17-year-old girl

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl in 2016.

George Simms, 48, is charged with sexual battery on a victim under 18-years-old after a DNA test positively matched Simms as the biological father of the victim’s baby, a police report states.

The victim told police in the report she was pinned down and assaulted by Simms in a house in February 2016. She said she went to the house for a party with a friend, but was alone after the friend left with another male to go to the store. Simms left the home immediately after the alleged sexual assault, the report states.

The victim went to a clinic in Boynton Beach on April 28, 2016, and was told she was pregnant, the report states. Police said she delivered the baby in October.

Police said they collected DNA samples from Simms in May, 2016 after he denied any sexual activity with the victim. Later, police reported collecting DNA samples from the baby after it was born.

The lab results came back on June 28, 2017, and determined there was a 99.99% “probability of paternity” for Simms being the father. Simms was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Delray Beach and was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.