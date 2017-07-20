Perry Cohen family to make announcement Friday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Perry Cohen family to make announcement Friday

Another chapter in the case of Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen, the two Tequesta teenagers
lost at sea, could be written Friday.

The family of Perry Cohen is weighing whether to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Tequesta teens were last seen July 24, 2015, leaving from the Jupiter Inlet.

The action to be taken by the Cohen family will be announced Friday around 11:30 a.m. at the entrance to the Palm Beach County Courthouse, according to the law firm of Rubin & Rubin. 

Pamela Cohen, her immediate family, and friends are expected to attend.

