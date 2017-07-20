Perry Cohen family to make announcement Friday

-
O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.
O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.
A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.
O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1. More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.
Another chapter in the case of Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen, the two Tequesta teenagers
lost at sea, could be written Friday.
The family of Perry Cohen is weighing whether to file a wrongful death lawsuit.
The Tequesta teens were last seen July 24, 2015, leaving from the Jupiter Inlet.
The action to be taken by the Cohen family will be announced Friday around 11:30 a.m. at the entrance to the Palm Beach County Courthouse, according to the law firm of Rubin & Rubin.
Pamela Cohen, her immediate family, and friends are expected to attend.Scripps Only Content 2017