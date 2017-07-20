Police: Social media ID's bank robbery suspect

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

West Palm Beach Police have arrested a man they say robbed two Wells Fargo Banks in June and July.

Stephen Sheppard was identified as the man who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 2701 Okeechobee Blvd on June 5, according to the police report. Police said they were able to match Sheppard to surveillance video after a tip led police to his Facebook profile.

The Wells Fargo bank teller told police a man approached him and demanded “10 G's out the drawer.” The teller said he pressed the silent, panic alarm and answered a telephone behind him.

Sheppard left the bank without any money, the report states.

Officers say Sheppard tried robbing the Wells Fargo at 4441 Beacon circle on July 18. Sheppard admitted to police in a report that he passed a note to the teller that said, “all 100’s, no tricks.”

The teller gave Sheppard $571 and Sheppard fled the bank, the report states.

Police say they found Sheppard sleeping in his car on July 19 after responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle.

Sheppard was arrested by police and is charged with robbery. He has a warrant out of Jacksonville for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.