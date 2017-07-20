Delray Beach agrees to sue opioid manufacturers

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'The Juice' will be loose: O.J. Simpson is granted parole

Delray Beach will be the first city in Florida to sue companies that make opioid-based painkillers.

The argument is those drugs led to the current heroin epidemic in the city.

The mayor said each overdose costs the city about $2,000.

City leaders hope to have a lawsuit filed by the end of the year.

“These medicines were originally approved for terminally ill cancer care, so why is it just so prolific?” asked Delray Beach Mayor Cary Glickstein.

The lawsuit won’t cost the city any money up-front. The law firm only gets paid a portion of any money it wins for Delray Beach.