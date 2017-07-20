Mother wants answers in deadly I-95 incident

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Her son was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on I-95 exactly one month ago. So far, no arrest has been made though investigators know who wielded the knife.

Every time Jacqueline Mcnealy looks at her son's picture, she remembers his last words.

"Said I'll talk to you later. There was no later."

Now she's without a son. A sister is without a brother. A daughter is without a father.

"My son did not deserve to die. Not by the hands of two men that stabbed him many times," says Mcnealy.

26 year old Devon Fraser was leaving work last month, heading to see his six year old daughter Aniyah.

That's when he was involved in a road rage incident on I95.

Investigators say Fraser was involved in a fight with two brothers Mario Rene Briceno and Jose Rene Briceno Escobar inside.

Detectives say the two brothers stabbed Fraser to death.

Detectives questioned the pair and released them.

"That is not fair. They're walking around free and my son is dead."

FHP told me the investigation is ongoing. Detectives did say Fraser brandished a gun.

Mcnealy says her son had a license for that gun and would never harm anyone.

The family still has no answers.

"I have a death certificate that says homicide. That's it."

An FHP spokesperson says detectives have not ruled anything out including self-defense.