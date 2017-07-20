Gun sales exceeding expectations

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A summer gun sales sag in Florida is to be expected, post-election year.

“We expected a deeper drop. We expected the sales would drop further down and we'll be much slower. And that didn't happen,” Alex Shkop says. Shkop owns the Guns and Range Training Center in West Palm Beach. Sales this year are up about 20 percent more than where he thought they'd be. Nationally, they are exceeding expectations too.

He says it all starts with last year's election.

“Expectation was that Hillary (Clinton) was going to win,” Shkop says. “We all overstocked, starting from manufacturing, down to distribution, down to retailers. That may also be a factor because prices are depressed.”

Federal background check numbers give us a good sense of gun sales. June 2016 was the highest June ever recorded. June this year has been the second highest.

So what kind of gun are people buying?

“Pistols that people can carry,” he says.

Which brings us to the second reason according to Shkop: worries about domestic terrorism and community violence.

“They are saying they would be more comfortable trying to defend myself. Firearms make the most logical choice because not everyone is a black belt.”

Pew research backs it up too. Sixty seven percent of gun owners say it's for protection.

