Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Florida man shoots AT&T trucks parked outside his house

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Apollo 11 bag laced with moon dust sells for $1.8 million

A small plane made a rough landing along a levee in Western Broward Thursday evening.

The aircraft touched down and flipped near Sawgrass Expressway and Atlantic Boulevard. The Cessna 152 lost power before crash landing, Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue said.

A female instructor and an 18-year-old male student pilot on board escaped the wreck with no injuries, officials said.

The two were flying out of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

BSO Fire Rescue, Tamarac Fire Rescue, Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident.

