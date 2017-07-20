Small plane loses power, crashes in Broward - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Small plane loses power, crashes in Broward

A small plane made a rough landing along a levee in Western Broward Thursday evening.

The aircraft touched down and flipped near Sawgrass Expressway and Atlantic Boulevard. The Cessna 152 lost power before crash landing, Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue said.

A female instructor and an 18-year-old male student pilot on board escaped the wreck with no injuries, officials said.
The two were flying out of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

BSO Fire Rescue, Tamarac Fire Rescue, Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami

