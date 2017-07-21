Infant teething toys recalled for choking hazard

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

Florida man shoots AT&T trucks parked outside his house

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.

O.J. Simpson listens to his Nevada parole hearing. (Source: CNN)

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

Apollo 11 bag laced with moon dust sells for $1.8 million

(NBC) - A choking hazard has prompted the recall of more than 14,000 teething and activity toys.

The recall involves these Winkel Colorburst teething and activity toys.

The colored plastic can become brittle and break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Manhattan Toy Company has received four reports of the plastic breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold at toy stores nationwide and online at ManhattanToy.com from May 2015 through September 2016.

Consumers can return the toys to the store where they were purchased or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel