Infant teething toys recalled for choking hazard

(NBC) - A choking hazard has prompted the recall of more than 14,000 teething and activity toys.

The recall involves these Winkel Colorburst teething and activity toys.

The colored plastic can become brittle and break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to infants.

 

Manhattan Toy Company has received four reports of the plastic breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold at toy stores nationwide and online at ManhattanToy.com from May 2015 through September 2016.

Consumers can return the toys to the store where they were purchased or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.

