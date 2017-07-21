Dozens of foreign workers sought for Mar-a-Lago

Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump Organization is asking the federal government to grant dozens of special visas to foreign nationals to work at two of the President Donald Trump's private clubs in Florida, including his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The company is seeking 35 waiters and waitresses at Mar-a-Lago along with 20 cooks and 15 maids. A listing is also posted for six cooks at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.

The jobs pay anywhere from $10.33 to $20.01 per hour. They run from Oct. 1 to May 31.

The requests for H-2B visas filed Thursday have been made public on the Department of Labor's website.

The filing came days after the administration announced it would offer an extra 15,000 temporary, seasonal work visas this budget year.