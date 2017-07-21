Pet of the Week Jade

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Jade. She's a 8 month old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Jade:

Do you suffer from Cold Lap Syndrome? Well I have just the cure for that – ME! Adopt me and your lap will never go cold again, I promise. It’s one of my most favoritist places to be. Pet my head, scratch my cheeks and even rub my belly and I’ll be in heaven for sure! Yes, I’m one of those rare cats who actually likes to have my belly rubbed. I’ll even roll over onto my back while I’m sitting in your lap. “No way” you say? “Cat’s don’t do that!” Come see for yourself. I’ll be the little black kitty who walks right up to you to say hello. Oh, you didn’t notice me? That’s okay, I’ll follow you around until you do. Then I’ll climb right into your lap the first chance I get, and you’ll see that I’m just the cure you never knew you needed for that cold lap of yours!

Learn more about Jade here.

Learn more about the Kitten Con here.

