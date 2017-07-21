Judge rules on bond in deadly drug raid case

The man charged in connection with the death of an Indian River County woman, who was killed in the crossfire when law enforcement tried to serve a search warrant in a drug raid, appeared in court Friday.
Andrew Coffee IV is facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer by discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting or throwing a deadly missile.
A grand jury exonerated the officers who returned fire during the incident that killed 21-year-old Alteria Woods.
A judge denied Coffee IV bond on the charges of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and set bail at $300,000 for the second-degree murder charge.
In an interview Thursday Towanna Ruffin, Coffee's mother, maintained deputies shot first, but Sheriff Deryl Loar says that's not the case. “Coffee IV's decision to attempt to ambush and murder law enforcement ultimately caused the death of Alteria Woods,” he said.
“Unfortunately, a career criminal with a violent past initiated this entire event,” the sheriff said.
Ruffin said she wants to see more transparency.
“If Indian River County don't have anything to hide, let's do a fair trial, let's do a outside investigation,” Ruffin said.
Coffee IV's next court hearing is Sept. 5.Scripps Only Content 2017