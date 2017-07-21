Judge rules on bond in deadly drug raid case

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

The man charged in connection with the death of an Indian River County woman, who was killed in the crossfire when law enforcement tried to serve a search warrant in a drug raid, appeared in court Friday.

Andrew Coffee IV is facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer by discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting or throwing a deadly missile.

A grand jury exonerated the officers who returned fire during the incident that killed 21-year-old Alteria Woods.

A judge denied Coffee IV bond on the charges of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and set bail at $300,000 for the second-degree murder charge.

In an interview Thursday Towanna Ruffin, Coffee's mother, maintained deputies shot first, but Sheriff Deryl Loar says that's not the case. “Coffee IV's decision to attempt to ambush and murder law enforcement ultimately caused the death of Alteria Woods,” he said.

“Unfortunately, a career criminal with a violent past initiated this entire event,” the sheriff said.

Ruffin said she wants to see more transparency.

“If Indian River County don't have anything to hide, let's do a fair trial, let's do a outside investigation,” Ruffin said.

Coffee IV's next court hearing is Sept. 5.