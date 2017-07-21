O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.

Update your iPhone now or the hackers might get you

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

A bag containing traces of moon dust is heading to auction _ surrounded by some fallout from a galactic court battle.

A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after he was hit by a car in Loxahatchee.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s report, John Butrico was riding his 2015 Honda motorcycle at 10:37 a.m. westbound on Key Lime Boulevard, approaching Hall Boulevard.

A 2005 Lincoln Town Car was traveling northbound on Hall Boulevard, approaching Key Lime Boulevard.

PBSO said Butrico entered the intersection on a stop sign and was struck by the Lincoln within the intersection.

Butrico suffered critical injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center by Trauma Hawk. PBSO said Burico later died at about 1:22 p.m.

The driver of the Lincoln was not injured.

The PBSO report does not indicate if Butrico was an area resident but his motorcycle had a Florida license plate.