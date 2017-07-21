Motorcyclist, 67, killed in Loxahatchee crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist, 67, killed in Loxahatchee crash

A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after he was hit by a car in Loxahatchee.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s report, John Butrico was riding his 2015 Honda motorcycle at 10:37 a.m. westbound on Key Lime Boulevard, approaching Hall Boulevard.

 

A 2005 Lincoln Town Car was traveling northbound on Hall Boulevard, approaching Key Lime Boulevard.

PBSO said Butrico entered the intersection on a stop sign and was struck by the Lincoln within the intersection.

Butrico suffered critical injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center by Trauma Hawk. PBSO said Burico later died at about 1:22 p.m.

The driver of the Lincoln was not injured.

The PBSO report does not indicate if Butrico was an area resident but his motorcycle had a Florida license plate.

